PM Modi to inaugurate Arunachal’s first greenfield airport, attend Varanasi event on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. He will inaugurate Arunachal's first greenfield airport Donyi Polo, developed over an area of 690 acres and built at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore, in a boost to connectivity, trade and tourism in the scenic region.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) added in a statement that he will also inaugurate the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', a month-long programme being organised in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, on Saturday.

The PMO said the airport is suitable for day operations in every weather. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence to the sun (Donyi) and moon (Polo).

The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and recycling of resources, it said.

During the programme, the prime minister will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydro power station to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore and in an area spread over more than 80 kilometres in West Kameng district, the project will make Arunachal Pradesh a power-surplus state, also benefiting the national grid in terms of stability and integration.

This project will contribute in a major way towards fulfilment of the country's commitment to increase adoption of green energy, the PMO said.

In reference to Modi's programme in Varanasi, the PMO said the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' has been guided by his vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (one India, great India).

The month-long programme is being organised in Kashi, the ancient name of Varanasi, it said, adding that its objective is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and the holy Uttar Pradesh city, two of the country's most important and ancient seats of learning.

The programme aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life, including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans and artists, from the two regions to come together and share their knowledge, culture and best practices.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be visiting Kashi. They will participate in seminars and visit various sites to interact with local people of similar trades, professions and interests.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, 'ODOP' (one district one product) products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be put up.

The endeavour, it added, is also in sync with the National Education Policy 2020's emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern sources. IIT Madras and BHU are the two implementing agencies for the programme.

BJP sources have said PMModi will later in the day travel to Gujarat, where he will hold a roadshow in support of the party and also address several public meetings in the next two days.

