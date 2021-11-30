Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
PM Modi meets former PM H D Deve Gowda in Parliament

The meeting between the duo took place on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament which began on November 29.

November 30, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met H D Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), in the Parliament. The meeting between the duo took place on the second day of the winter session of the Parliament which began on November 29.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today."

The Winter Session of Parliament started on Monday and will conclude on December 23.

