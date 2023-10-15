PM Modi greets people on Navratri, shares 'Maadi' garba song penned by him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Navratri which began on Sunday and wished them happiness and prosperity. With this, he also shared a garba song penned by him. Wishing people, he said, "May mother Durga, who gives strength, brings to everyone's life happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health," he said on X.

"As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone! I thank @MeetBros, Divya Kumar for giving voice and music to this Garba," he said on X, sharing the YouTube link of the video.

The Navratri festival begins on October 15 and Garba is a form of Gujarati dance that is usually performed during the nine-day festivities.

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on Navratri, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Navratri, the holy festival of worship of Shakti. May Mata Rani shower her blessings on everyone. Hail mother Goddess!" he said on X.

