Follow us on Image Source : PTI Modi Twitter followers: Indian PM most-followed active politician in world on micro-blogging site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the most active users of social media platforms. PM Modi's massive social media reach has helped him earn the tag of being one of the popular leaders on Twitter in the world.

PM Modi's Twitter account has now surpassed the 70 million (7 crores) followers mark, becoming the most followed active politician in the world on the micro-blogging site. The PM joined Twitter in 2009. He was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat. In 2010, he had just one lakh followers.

Congratulating PM Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "PM Narendra Modi ji's personal connect, vision and decisive actions keep adding to his surging global popularity. Congratulations to our Prime Minister on another milestone of 7 crore twitter followers. We are proud of and inspired by your leadership."

While United States President Joe Biden's personal account has 30.9 million followers on Twitter, the account of the POTUS has 12.8 million followers. Former US President Barack Obama has 129.8 million followers. France President Emmanuel Macron has 7.1 million Twitter followers.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump was the most followed active politician on Twitter. But his account was permanently suspended after the US Capitol riots. He had 88.7 million followers before Twitter permanently suspended his account.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a following of 26.3 million on Twitter while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 19.4 million followers.

READ MORE: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav, inquires about his health

Latest India News