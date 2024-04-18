PM Modi speaks to people of Himachal's Giu after village gets mobile network for first time | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi spoke to locals over phone

India’s first village: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to locals over the phone as Giu village in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti got mobile network for the first time today, as it marks a significant milestone in the village's connectivity journey.

The initiation of mobile services in Giu brings forth a new era of communication and access to information for its inhabitants, many of whom previously lived without such connectivity.

Watch video here:

India's first village Kaurik and Guea gets telecom connectivity

Telecom connectivity has now reached Kaurik and Giu, India's first village in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. Located at an elevation of 14,931 feet above sea level, these remote villages can now access telecommunications services.

“Telecom connectivity reaches 14,931 Ft above sea level at India’s first village, Kaurik and Guea, in Lahaul & Spiti District, HP. Connecting the unconnected,” the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, said in a post on X.

Kaurik, situated in the Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, lies in the valley of the Parang or Pare Chu River, just before it meets the Spiti River. It is positioned near the border with Tibet.

Giu is a village located approximately 40 km from the Tabo Monastery, within the Tabo village of the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. Positioned at latitude 31.11 and longitude 77.16, the village is a short distance away from the India-China border.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: Avalanche advisory issued in Lahaul and Spiti amid rise in river water level

Also Read: Vikramaditya Singh to challenge Kangana Ranaut in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi