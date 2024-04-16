Himachal Pradesh: Avalanche advisory issued in Lahaul and Spiti amid rise in river water level

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Avalanche alert: The Lahaul and Spiti Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for an avalanche asking them to stay clear of steep slopes and be on alert in snowy areas. The police also urged people to avoid the Chandra river.

After an avalanche on Tuesday morning obstructed the flow of water in the Chandra river, the Lahaul and Spiti police reported that the water flow has been restored, leading to an increase in its level. Consequently, people are advised to avoid the river area for safety reasons.

They also urged the travellers to exercise caution while navigating snowy regions, as the risk of avalanches remains high in the snow-covered district. “Avoid steep slopes, be aware of danger, travel with companions and be updated on weather conditions and stay alert in snowy areas,” the advisory read.

112 roads closed in Himachal

Inclement weather has prompted the closure of 112 roads, including three national highways, in Himachal Pradesh. The majority of these closures, totaling 107, are concentrated in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

While some higher altitude and tribal areas experienced light snowfall, intermittent rains were observed in the mid and lower hills over the past 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Hansa and Koksar in tribal Lahaul and Spiti received 5 cm and 2 cm of snow, respectively. Among the areas that experienced rainfall, Kothi recorded the highest with 63 mm, followed by Chamba with 41 mm, Manali with 35 mm, Jot with 31 mm, Dalhousie with 28 mm, Keylong with 22 mm, Kasol with 19 mm, and Kangra with 17 mm, as reported on Tuesday.

IMD issues orange alert

An orange alert has been issued in the state, cautioning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 km per hour in isolated areas on Friday. This alert coincides with the expected impact of a fresh western disturbance on northwest India from Thursday onwards.

The weather office has predicted a wet spell in the state until April 21, with the exception of Wednesday. Minimum temperatures saw no significant change, with Keylong recording the coldest temperature of 0.1 degree Celsius during the night.

The police have issued two numbers — 9459461355 and 8988092298 — for any road-related emergencies.

