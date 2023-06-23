India lives democracy, no question of discriminating on basis of religion, caste: PM Modi responds to reporter

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during joint statement at White House after bilateral session with US President Joe Biden

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a response to a reporter's question during joing statement at the White House said that India lives democracy, it's in our veins and there is no question of discriminating on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

Repsonding to a reporter's question on what measures the government is willing to take to improve the rights of minorities in the country, PM Modi said both India and US have democracy in their DNA, its in our spirits, views and we live it... our ancestors have embeded it in the form of the constitution."

"Our constitution and our government have proved that democracy can deliver... there is no place for any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or religion," he said.

"If there are no human values, human rights... then its not a democracy... when you live in a democracy, there is no doubt or chance of any discrimination...," he added.

"In India, everyone has access to all sorts of government schemes... everyone is benefited."

"We are a democracy... India & America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit & we live it and it's written in our Constitution... So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it..," PM Modi added.

