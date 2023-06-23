Friday, June 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India lives democracy, no question of discriminating on basis of religion, caste: PM Modi responds to reporter

India lives democracy, no question of discriminating on basis of religion, caste: PM Modi responds to reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India lives democracy and its does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2023 0:43 IST
PM Modi in US
Image Source : @ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during joint statement at White House after bilateral session with US President Joe Biden

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a response to a reporter's question during joing statement at the White House said that India lives democracy, it's in our veins and there is no question of discriminating on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

Repsonding to a reporter's question on what measures the government is willing to take to improve the rights of minorities in the country, PM Modi said both India and US have democracy in their DNA, its in our spirits, views and we live it... our ancestors have embeded it in the form of the constitution." 

"Our constitution and our government have proved that democracy can deliver... there is no place for any discrimination on the basis of caste,  creed or religion," he said.

"If there are no human values, human rights... then its not a democracy... when you live in a democracy, there is no doubt or chance of any discrimination...," he added.

"In India, everyone has access to all sorts of government schemes... everyone is benefited."

"We are a democracy... India & America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit & we live it and it's written in our Constitution... So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas and walks ahead with it..," PM Modi added.

WATCH | LED screens at Times Square, aircraft over Boston welcome PM Modi in US

WATCH | Holding one another's hands, PM Modi, US President, First Lady enter White House 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News