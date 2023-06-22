WATCH | Holding one another's hands, PM Modi, US President, First Lady enter White House

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at the White House in DC

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a grand ceremonial welcome at the White House including a 19-gun salute and playing of the national anthems of both the countries.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the Prime Minister following which the President addressed the gathering.

Hailing US-India relations, Biden said, "India and US are working closely on eliminating poverty, expanding access to healthcare, addressing climate change and tackling food and energy insecurity triggered by the Russian war o Ukraine. With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good."

After the ceremonial welcome, PM Modi, US President Joe Biden and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden entered the White House building holding each other's hands from the South Lawns.

