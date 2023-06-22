Thursday, June 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. WATCH | Holding one another's hands, PM Modi, US President, First Lady enter White House

WATCH | Holding one another's hands, PM Modi, US President, First Lady enter White House

PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at the White House in Washington DC including the 19-gun salute.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2023 20:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at
Image Source : @ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at the White House in DC

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a grand ceremonial welcome at the White House including a 19-gun salute and playing of the national anthems of both the countries.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the Prime Minister following which the President addressed the gathering. 

Hailing US-India relations, Biden said, "India and US are working closely on eliminating poverty, expanding access to healthcare, addressing climate change and tackling food and energy insecurity triggered by the Russian war o Ukraine. With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good."

After the ceremonial welcome, PM Modi, US President Joe Biden and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden entered the White House building holding each other's hands from the South Lawns.

ALSO READ | 'I am sure that our talks will be positive,' says PM Modi ahead of bilateral meet

ALSO READBiden terms India-US ties as one of most defining relationships of 21st century as he welcomes PM Modi 

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News