Biden, in presence of PM Modi, terms India-US ties as one of 'most defining relationships of 21st century'

Image Source : PTI Biden welcomes PM Modi at White House

Modi ceremonial welcome at White House: US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at the White House. While in a welcome address, Biden termed the India-US ties as one of the "most defining relationships of the 21st century". Biden said he is honoured to be the first to host PM Modi here on a State visit. "PM Modi welcome back to the White House. I am honoured to be the first to host you here on a State visit," said Biden.

'We The People'

Biden called the bond between two nations to be described by three words — We The People. "Two proud nations bond by the three words — We The People," he said.

The President said that with India's cooperation, the US has strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. "With your cooperation, we have strengthened the QUAD for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say that the Quad bent the arc of history for global good," he said.

India, US relationship one of the most defining relationships

“I have long believed that the relationship between the US and India will be one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century,” said US President.

Biden further said that India and US are working closely on eliminating poverty, expanding access to healthcare, addressing climate change and tackling food and energy insecurity triggered by the Russian war o Ukraine. "Together India and US are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine," said US President.

He said that the Indian diaspora remains a bridge between the two nations.

