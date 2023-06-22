Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'I am sure that our talks will be positive,' says PM Modi ahead of bilateral meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that "I am sure that our talks will be positive." PM Modi was looking forward to meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in this location.

Modi, who is on his first official trip to the United States, said he was confident that his talks with Biden would improve relations between India and the United States.

"Looking forward to today’s talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations," Modi said.

Modi was responding to Biden's tweet announcing his arrival at the White House.

PM Modi met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. The two leaders planned to talk about a wide range of issues that are important to both their countries and the world in order to strengthen the growing strategic ties between India and the United States in areas like defense, space, clean energy, and critical technologies.

Before holding talks with members of the delegation, Modi had a one-on-one meeting with Biden in the White House's Oval Office. The two leaders have spoken twice within the last 24 hours.

A day earlier, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for a private dinner at the White House. During the dinner, they talked about a variety of topics, gave each other gifts, and enjoyed a musical tribute to India's regions.

The day started with President Biden and First Woman Jill Biden welcoming State head Modi for the Authority Appearance Service on the South Yard. A 21-gun salute to the visiting leader was accompanied by the playing of the two national anthems.

"USA USA," "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," and "Modi Modi" were chants by Indian Americans.

Modi stated during the ceremony that he will soon meet with the President to talk about regional and global issues.

"I am sure our talks will be positive."

Modi stated that the United States of America and India are committed to collaborating for the benefit of global peace, stability, and prosperity.

President Biden said that the US-India relationship is one of the most important relationships of the 21st century.

