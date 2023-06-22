Kahani Kursi Ki: PM Modi's US visit historic, many key decisions to be taken, says Piyush Goyal | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has decribed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit as historic adding that the world is recognising India's growing power.

Speaking to India TV in its special show 'Kahani Kursi Ki', Piyush Goyal said that many important decisions are expected to be taken during PM Modi's US visit.

Piyush Goyal said that the Yoga program at the UN Headquarters has become a world record in itself. Now many important decisions are expected to be taken in the meeting of the two leaders.

At the same time, PM Modi met different CEOs, which proves that the world is recognizing the growing power of India.

PM Modi emerged as world's most popular leader

Piyush Goyal said that there are very few leaders who have addressed the US Congress twice. Leaders like Netanyahu and Nelson Mandela got this opportunity. He said that PM Modi has emerged as the most popular leader of the world.

Due to his leadership, India is becoming famous.

Modi's leadership is sensitive

The Union Minister said that due to the good relations that PM Modi has built with world leaders, the credibility of the countries of the world towards PM Modi and India has increased.

PM Modi's leadership is sensitive which concerns the whole world. They are walking with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

ALSO READ | PM Modi US visit: Micron to set up $2.75 billion semiconductor plant in Gujarat; will create 5,000 new jobs

ALSO READ | Big defence boost for India as HAL inks deal to produce F414 fighter jet engines

Latest India News