WATCH | LED screens at Times Square, aircraft over Boston welcome PM Modi in US

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS LED screens display photos of PM Modi, US President Joe Biden at Times Square

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his historic first official State visit to US, is being welcomed in varied ways across the country.

Whether it was the grand ceremonial welcome at the White House, by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden or the excited Indian diaspora who are welcoming the PM where ever he is going, the Prime Minister's visit is setting bench marks.

In another honour, photos of PM Modi, US President Joe Biden displayed at LED screens at the iconic Times Square in New York.

Meanwhile in Boston, an aircraft flew over Boston with a banner, welcoming PM Modi on his first State visit.

WATCH | Holding one another's hands, PM Modi, US President, First Lady enter White House

ALSO READ | 21-gun salute, USA-USA, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Modi-Modi chants welcome PM Modi at White House | 10 points

Latest India News