WATCH | LED screens at Times Square, aircraft over Boston welcome PM Modi in US

LED screens displaying PM Modi's and US President Joe Biden photos were displayed at the iconic Times Square in New York in order to welcome the Prime Minister who is on his first official State visit to the United States.

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his historic first official State visit to US, is being welcomed in varied ways across the country.   

Whether it was the grand ceremonial welcome at the White House, by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden or the excited Indian diaspora who are welcoming the PM where ever he is going, the Prime Minister's visit is setting bench marks.  

In another honour, photos of PM Modi, US President Joe Biden displayed at LED screens at the iconic Times Square in New York. 

Meanwhile in Boston, an aircraft flew over Boston with a banner, welcoming PM Modi on his first State visit.

