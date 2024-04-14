PM Modi promises 3 new bullet trains at BJP manifesto launch | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE While speaking at the manifesto launch event, PM Modi termed the manifesto as 'Vksit Bharat ka sankalp'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to expand the bullet train services in the country while releasing the BJP manifesto on Sunday. He added that three new train corridors will be added connecting North, South and East India. PM Modi said that survey work for the corridors will begin soon.

"BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country - Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro. Today the work of the Ahmedabad Mumbai Bullet Train is going on in full swing and is almost reaching completion. In the same way, one bullet train will run in North India, one bullet train in South India and one bullet train in Eastern India. Survey work for this will also be started soon," he said.

BJP releases manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. The release of the BJP's manifesto today coincided with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a towering leader from the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution.

While speaking at the manifesto launch event, PM Modi termed the manifesto as 'Vksit Bharat ka sankalp'. He said it is Modi's guarantee that the free ration scheme will continue for the next 5 years.

NHSRC to install advanced wind speed monitoring system on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train route

Earlier, National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has announced plans to deploy wind speed monitoring systems at 14 strategic points along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

"Identified as a critical component for maintaining safe operations, 14 strategic locations spanning across Maharashtra and Gujarat have been identified for the installation of Anemometers, specialized devices designed to monitor wind speed. These locations include river bridges and areas susceptible to sudden gusts, strategically chosen to mitigate potential risks," NHSRCL said.

An anemometer, an integral part of the Disaster Prevention System, is designed to provide real-time wind speed data ranging from 0 to 252 kilometers per hour, covering a full 360-degree spectrum. Notably, if wind speeds are recorded between 72 and 130 kilometers per hour, adjustments will be made to the train speeds accordingly, ensuring passenger safety remains the top priority.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Free ration, Ayushman for senior citizens, UCC: Key points of BJP's manifesto for Lok Sabha election

ALSO READ | BJP releases manifesto for LS polls in presence of PM Modi, promises 'One Nation, One Election'