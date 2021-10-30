PM Modi meets Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron during G20 Summit in Rome

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PMOINDIA PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at G20 Summit in Rome, Italy

On the second day of his visit to Italy, PM Narendra Modi interacted with US President Joe Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron during the G20 Summit in Rome.

During the G20 summit, Macron told reporters on Friday he expects the G-20 to confirm an additional $100 billion to support Africa's economies. Biden also interacted with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi today.

India has received "tremendous" support from the G20 nations on its suggestion on mutual recognition of travel documents, including testing and vaccine certificates, Union minister and India's Sherpa for G20 meet Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that India has also pushed the G20 members to address the mismatch between source of generation of profits and the jurisdiction where profits are taxed as this will ensure that large multinational corporations pay a minimum effective corporate tax in the country of their operation.

Besides, he said, the country strongly pushed for the need for balancing in the 'data free flow with trust' narrative with cross border data flows and accommodating development imperatives of the developing countries.

When asked more about mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, Goyal, who is commerce and industry minister, said that by and large, there is a broad consensus on this because all the nations wish to restart travel, economic activities and bring back normalcy.

Latest India News