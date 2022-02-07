'Rashtra' is above politics, power: PM Modi tears into Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The prime minister added that Congress also played politics to hurt Tamil sentiments.

Highlights PM Narendra Modi responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'India is not a nation' remark.

PM said Congress has been restricted to just 44 seats, but it refuses to do away with its arrogance.

The prime minister added that Congress also played politics to hurt Tamil sentiments.

PM Modi Parliament Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 7, 2022) responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'India is not a nation' remark in Parliament last week. During his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi shreded the Congress, saying the party has been restricted to just 44 seats, but it refuses to do away with its arrogance.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's statement in Lok Sabha, PM Modi, without taking the name of the Congress leader, said democracy was insulted in the House.

"Congress said there is no 'Rashtra' in Constitution. Rashtra is India's soul and Indians are connected to the soul," PM Modi said triggering large thumping of desks from treasury benches.

The prime minister added that Congress also played politics to hurt Tamil sentiments.

"If you read the Constitution you'll find that India is described as a union of states... it is not described as a nation. that means a brother from Tamil Nadu has the same rights as my brother from Maharasthra... of course J&K, Manipur, Lakshadweep," Rahul Gandhi had said.

Moments later, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had hit out at the former Congress president and demanded an apology from him.

"We know that Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in democracy and he has no regard for Constitutional Authorities. We don't take his habitual senseless comments seriously but since he has abused Constitutional Authorities from the Parliament house, he must tender unconditional apology (sic)," Rijiju had said in a series of tweets.

Also Read | 'Your arrogance refuses to go...': PM Modi's blistering attack on Congress in Parliament

Also Read | 'Covid paap': PM Modi blasts Congress for pushing migrants into chaos during pandemic

Latest India News