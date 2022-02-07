'Covid paap': PM Modi blasts Congress for pushing migrants into chaos during pandemic

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The prime minister said the way India handled pandemic is an example for the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the opposition and accused the Congress party of causing a widespread coronavirus in the first wave of the pandemic. He said that Congress crossed all limits.

The PM accused Congress of triggering a migrant crisis during the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that despite guidelines by the WHO stating that people should stay where they are, Congress was standing at the Mumbai railway station and scaring innocent folk.

"During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP & Uttarakhand," the PM said.

The prime minister said the way India handled pandemic is an example for the world. He 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years. Post Covid-19 pandemic, the world is moving fast towards a new world order and India should not miss this opportunity, he said.

