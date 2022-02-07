'Your arrogance refuses to go...': PM Modi's blistering attack on Congress in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Congress party saying their arrogance refuses to go even after losing so many elections.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi in Lok Sabha said that after losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some examples naming a number of states which have rejected Congress' rule years ago.

He said, "Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago... you won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Bengal voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for the creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you even there."

"Today poor people of the country are getting a gas connection, houses & toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people's (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

