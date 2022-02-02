Jaishankar puts history lessons before Rahul Gandhi after 'You brought Pak-China together' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Left) and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Highlights Jaishankar puts across history lessons before Rahul Gandhi after his 'Pak-China' together comment

Rahul in Lok Sabha speech accused Centre's policies that helped bringing Pak-China together

Rahul Gandhi said BJP is fiddling with things they don’t understand

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he accused the Modi government for bringing Pakistan and China together, in his Lok Sabha speech.

Rahul Gandhi alleged in Lok Sabha that it is the Modi government that brought Pakistan and China together. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to the Congress leader in a series of tweets.

"In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. Beijing built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration. In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started. So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?" Jaishankar wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Responding to Rahul's charge that no foreign guest was present at this year's Republic Day celebrations, Jaishankar said, "In Lok Sabha, @RahulGandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?"

However, post his Lok Sabha address, Rahul Gandhi further slammed the Centre. In a number of tweets, the former Congress President wrote, "here are 2 competing visions of India. One, of a Union of States, where decisions are taken through conversation & negotiation - a partnership of equals. Another, of rule by a Shahenshah's diktat. This hasn’t worked in 3000 years."

"BJP’s flawed vision has weakened our nation," he said.

"Institutions - instruments of conversation between states & people - are being destroyed by BJP’s idea of India. They’ve created a divide where a “Double A” variant of the very richest monopolise all sectors. Yet in "Gareebon ka Hindustan", 3 crore youth lost jobs in 2021," he added.

"BJP is fiddling with things they don’t understand. Their policies have united our enemies. The threat is imminent. India has become isolated & surrounded. The spirit with which I speak is one of discomfort over the state of our nation. We must act swiftly & decisively," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

