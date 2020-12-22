Deeply honoured to be awarded Legion of Merit: PM Modi thanks US President

Image Source : PTI PM Modi says he is deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked President of the United States, Donald Trump after US awarded the Prime Minister America's highest military decoration. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said deeply honoured to be awarded Legion of Merit, it recognises efforts of people of India and US to improve ties.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump has presented America's highest military decoration, The Legion of Merit, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and vision under which India's emergence as a global power has accelerated and for elevating strategic partnership of the two countries.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi for India's emergence as global power

"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties. The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity," PM Modi wrote on Twitter after being honoured with America's highest military decoration.

"I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India and the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister added.

Latest India News