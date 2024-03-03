PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today to chalk out strategies for upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a key meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday, marking what could be the final gathering of its kind in the second term of his government. According to the information, the meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in the national capital.

Throughout his tenure, the Prime Minister has convened such gatherings periodically to deliberate on pivotal policy matters and governance strategies. However, today's session holds particular political importance, given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections anticipated to take place in April-May.

One of the key points to be discussed during the exercise could be the highlights of the government's performance, as the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has expressed confidence in retaining power at the Centre for a third term under Modi on the back of its development and welfare planks.

BJP releases first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls

On Saturday (March 2), the ruling BJP announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi would fight again from Varanasi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it named 34 Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani in the first list of 195 candidates. The list also included two former chief ministers -- Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) and Biplab Deb (Tripura) -- as well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will fight again from Kota in Rajasthan.

PM congratulates BJP candidates

Meanwhile, PM Modi also congratulated the BJP leaders named in the party's first list of candidates, expressing confidence that people will elect the saffron outfit to power again. "Our Party has announced candidates for some of the seats and will be announcing the rest in the coming days. I congratulate all those who have been nominated as our Party’s candidates and wish them the very best," he stated in a post on X.

He further stated that the party is going to the people on the basis of its track record of good governance and ensuring the fruits of progress reach the poorest of the poor.

"I am sure that the 140 crore people of India will bless us yet again and give us even more strength in fulfilling their aspirations and creating a Viksit Bharat," the PM added.

Poll schedule to be announced soon

It should be noted here that the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks. The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16. In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

