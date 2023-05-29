Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI PM Modi congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkiye

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election as the President of Türkiye.

"I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times," he wrote on Twitter.

According to the country's Supreme Election Council and unofficial data from the state-run Anadolu Agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won re-election in a tense run-off after failing to secure more than 50% of the votes required for an outright victory on May 14.

According to the Supreme Election Council, Erdogan won the second round of the election on Sunday with 52.14 percent of the vote, beating his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who won 47.86 percent.

Erdogan extends his 20-year rule for an additional five years thanks to the vote, which secures his place in history.

He had previously surpassed the 15-year presidency of the Republic of Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Erdogan showed up outside his home in Istanbul's Uskudar, where he sang before thanking an adoring crowd.

“We have completed the second round of the presidential elections with the favour of our people,” Erdogan said. “God willing we will be worthy of your trust as we have been for the last 21 years.”

He added that every one of the 85 million residents of the nation were the "victors" of the two rounds of voting on May 14 and May 28.

