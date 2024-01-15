'Munawwar Rana made rich contributions to Urdu literature': PM Modi condoles demise of renowned poet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and poet Munawwar Rana

Munawwar Rana demise: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of noted poet Munawwar Rana and said he made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Rana passed away on Sunday (January 14) following a prolonged illness.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Munawwar Rana Ji. He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also condoled the passing away of poet Munawwar Rana "We and the literary world are saddened by his passing away. May god give his family the strength to bear this loss."

Sharing a couplet from Rana's poem, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, condoled the poet's demise. "The demise of the country's renowned poet Munawwar Rana ji is extremely heart-wrenching. Wishing peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt tribute," Yadav wrote.

Munawwar Rana passes away

Renowned poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on Sunday. He(71) was suffering from throat cancer for a long time. The poet is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

Rana, an Urdu poet was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his poem - 'Shahdaba'. However, he returned the award alleging intolerance in the country. He also received Maati Ratan Samman from Shaheed Shodha Sansthan for his services to Urdu literature in 2012.

Rana was born in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on on November 26, 1952, but he spent most of his life in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The poet was known for beautifully using Hindi and Awadhi words avoiding Persian and Arabic in his poems which made his poetry accessible to Indian audiences.

His use of simple words in the poems made his works popular among the common people. Rana's poem 'Maa', which is considered one of his most famous works, has a special place in the world of Urdu literature.

