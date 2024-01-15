Monday, January 15, 2024
     
PM Modi releases first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin to 1 lakh beneficiaries

PM Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.

January 15, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 15) released the first instalment to 1 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY - G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN on the occasion.

In line with the Prime Minister's efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile, PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on 15th November 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore,  focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries and is aimed to improve socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

