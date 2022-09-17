'Cannot do that right now': Here's why Putin didn't wish PM Modi on his birthday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samarkand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

However, he didn't wish his Indian counterpart ahead of is birthday on Friday (September 16).

PM Modi Birthday: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday extended best wishes towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his birthday. He wished “all the best” to his “dear friend" PM Modi. However, he didn't congratulate the Prime Minister for his 72nd birthday. Putin said, As per the Russian tradition, we never offer Congratulations in advance. So, I cannot do that right now.”

“But I would like you to know that we know about that. And we wish you all the best. We wish all the best to the friendly Indian nation and we wish prosperity to India under your leadership," the 69-year-old Russian president said.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here on Friday. PM Modi was attending the first in-person summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in two years in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand.

In their first meeting after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year, Putin wished India and Prime Minister Modi. “I would like to wish India all the best. I also know that tomorrow, my dear friend, you are about to celebrate your birthday," Putin said.

Putin said the relations between Russia and India continue to develop very rapidly and have the nature of a strategic privileged partnership, asserting that the two countries are actively engaging on international platforms.

“Had a wonderful meeting with President Putin. We got the opportunity to discuss furthering India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, energy, defence, and more. We also discussed other bilateral and global issues,” Modi tweeted about his meeting with Putin. Modi arrived on Thursday night on an around 24-hour visit.

