'We also want Ukraine war to end as soon as possible': Putin tells PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that his country too wants to end the war against Ukraine as soon as possible. His comments came at a bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine & also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there," Putin told PM Modi.

It is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Ukraine conflict broke out in February this year. It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for the resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

Putin congratulated India for assuming the presidency the following year. Apart from the Russian President, Chinese President Xi Jinping also congratulated India for the SCO Presidency in 2023 during the meeting of the expanded circle of the Heads of SCO. "I congratulate India for hosting the SCO next year," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement during the summit.

