PM Modi to address B20 India Summit 2023 in Delhi today

B20 India Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the B20 Summit India 2023 in the national capital today (August 27). Taking to X (former Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, "At 12 noon, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world."

PMO said the B20 Summit has brought policy makers, business leaders and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique. The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to G20, it added.

Prime Minister Modi said that B20 is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth. The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Know more about B20 India Summit 2023 :

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20 with companies and business organisations as participants.

The B20 works to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations to spur economic growth and development, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The three-day summit started on August 25 (Friday) and will be culminated today. Its theme is R.A.I.S.E- Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable businesses. It is being attended by over 1,500 delegates from about 55 countries.

