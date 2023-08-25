G20: No entry for goods vehicles, restrictions on DTC buses in Delhi during Summit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational imag

G20 Summit: Goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi during the G20 Summit which will take place on September 9-10.

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the national capital in view of the G20 Summit.

Only essential service vehicles will be allowed to enter the city.

According to the new traffic restrictions, terminal points have been created for interstate buses. DTC buses will also not run. However, Metro trains will continue to run as per schedule.

Also, the employees working in the hotel will have to carry all the important documents.

