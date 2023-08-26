'I apologise for inconvenience...': PM Modi urges people of Delhi to make upcoming G20 Summit a success

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to extend support in making the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite inconveniences they might have to face owing to the participation of various international leaders next month in the national capital.

The summit will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10. More than 30 heads of states, top government officials from the European Union and invited guest nations, as well as 14 heads of international organisations, are expected to participate.

Modi apologies to Delhi residents in advance

Addressing a public reception at the airport here on his return from a two-nation visit, Modi also sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit.

"The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit," said Modi, who returned from a visit to South Africa and Greece after a brief stopover in Bengaluru where he visited ISRO to congratulate scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

He acknowledged that the residents of Delhi might face inconvenience as traffic rules will be changed.

"From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," the Prime Minister added. "The residents of Delhi have got a greater responsibility for the G20. You have the responsibility to ensure that the national tricolour continues to fly high with pride," he said.

Central govt offices to be closed

All central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry. "Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, it has been decided to keep the central government offices located in Delhi closed from September 8, 2023, to September 10, 2023, on the occasion of the G20 summit to be held in Delhi," said the order issued to all central government ministries and departments.

Delhi govt declares public holiday

The upcoming international event is going to be special as it falls under India's presidency this year. The summit is crucial for India in terms of its geopolitical influence over the world and to advance its economic, defence, and security interests. In view of the high-profile event, foreign delegations, a public holiday has been declared in the national capital from September 8-10 during which various institutions, offices, banks, schools, businesses and commercial establishments among others will remain closed.

Two-day G-20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

