PM Modi at Lawyers' conference: 'Our culture is to resolve conflict' | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the two-day ‘International Lawyers Conference 2023’ organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI) at Vigyan Bhavan. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was the chief guest while Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom Alex Chalk KC were the guests of honour, the BCI said.

Top quotes of what PM said:

In the last 6 years, approximately 7 lakh cases have been solved in the 'Lok Adalat'. The government is deliberating to make sure that laws are put forth in ways, the first - the one you all are accustomed to, and the second - which can be understood by normal people.

We are working towards becoming a developed (nation) by 2047. For this, an unbiased, strong, and independent judiciary is needed... I am hoping that through this conference, we can all learn from each other...Whether it is cyber terrorism, money laundering, artificial intelligence or its misuse- we need a global framework for these. It's not one government which can do this. Legal frameworks of different countries need to join together

For decades in India, there has been an arrangement of conflict resolution through Panchayats. This has been in our culture. To give this informal arrangement a regulated form, the government has made Mediation Act

The legal fraternity plays a very important role in the building of any country. For years, the judiciary and Bar have been the patron of India’s law and order

Women's reservation law will give women-led development new direction, energy

Judiciary, Bar have long been protectors of India's justice system

