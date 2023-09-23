PM Modi to inaugurate International Lawyers’ Conference in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

International Lawyers Conference 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the International Lawyers Conference 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today (September 23) at around 10:00 am. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

According to an official statement, the International Lawyer's Conference 2023 is being organised by the Bar Council of India on the theme ‘Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System’ on September 23 (Saturday) and September 24 (Sunday).

The conference aims to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion on various legal topics of national and international importance, foster the exchange of ideas and experiences, and strengthen international cooperation and understanding of legal issues.

The conference, which is being organised for the first time in the country, will discuss topics such as emerging legal trends, challenges in cross-border litigation, legal technology, environmental law etc. The programme will witness the participation of distinguished judges, legal professionals, and leaders of the global legal fraternity.

