PM Modi announces 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana' after his return from Ayodhya: What is it?

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi views solar system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana hours after returning from Ayodhya on Monday. Under the scheme, solar systems will be installed on the rooftop of one crore houses.

"All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses. The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch “Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana” with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle-class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector," PM Modi posted on X.

Ram Lalla idol consecrated at Ayodhya temple

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place -– a seminal occasion in India's political and religious history.

At that moment, celebrations broke out in parts of this Uttar Pradesh temple town with people singing and dancing.

“Our Ram has come,” Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marks the inauguration of the temple. It is expected to open Tuesday to the public. "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Hail Siya Ram!" the PM posted.

He performed a series of rituals at the temple, with the ‘pran pratishtha’ taking place during the 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta'. At the end of the rituals, the PM prostrated himself before the idol, which depicts the child Ram.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Outside, Ayodhya resident Anil Singh called it a “priceless moment” that he would treasure forever. “As a resident of Ayodhya, I feel proud that I live in this spiritual city,” he said.

Leaving the sanctum sanctorum, the PM moved to another location to address a gathering of about 8,000, which included seers, people linked to Ram Janmabhoomi movement and celebrities from fields like entertainment, sports and industry.

He also visited Kuber Tila shrine and interacted with workers who built the temple. The PM ended his 11-day fast he undertook ahead of the ceremony by accepting “charnamrit” offered by temple trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri. Senior BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the live streaming of the consecration ceremony. The run-up to the consecration ceremony, which takes place just months before the Lok Sabha elections, was marked by sparring between the ruling BJP and the Opposition.