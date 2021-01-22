PM Modi addresses 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address 18th Convocation of Tezpur University in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addresses the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University, Assam through video-conferencing. Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present on the occasion.



The event will witness the conferring of degrees and diplomas upon 1218 students who passed out in 2020. Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded Gold Medals.



The Convocation will be held in blended mode observing the Covid-19 protocols, whereby only the Ph.D. scholars and Gold Medalists will receive their Degrees and Gold Medals in person and the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually.

