'Sher aya, sher aya,' people raise slogan as PM Modi arrives in Himachal Pradesh's Una

PM Modi in Himachal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Himachal Pradesh to launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III which is to boost and upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads. However, when the PM arrived at the station, a sea of people raised slogans like "dekho dekho Kaun ayaa, sher aaya, sher aaya" as they welcomed the Prime Minister in Himachal Pradesh's Una.

Earlier, Modi addressed a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Una district after flagging off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express. He also laid the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Pharma Park and inaugurated the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh to upgrade 3,125 km of rural roads, saying the government wants to build roads in every village of the state.

So far, the double-engine government of the BJP has built 12,000 km of rural roads in eight years in Himachal Pradesh, he said at a rally here. The prime minister targeted previous governments at the Centre, saying former chief ministers PK Dhumal and Shanta Kumar used to make rounds of Delhi to get even small projects sanctioned.

Now, he added, the Himachal Pradesh chief minister comes to Delhi to inform about the completion of projects. "I feel contented while serving you as you have given me this opportunity by voting the BJP to power," Modi said.

He said the BJP's double-engine government has made domestic gas connections available for every home. Modi added that 100 per cent piped water coverage has been made in tribal areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur under the 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna'.

Refering to grant of the Scheduled Tribe status to the Hatti community, he said it showed the government cared for the tribal people. Modi also laid foundation stones of two hydropower projects - the 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project - in Chamba.

More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the central government under this phase of the PMGSY-III for upgrading 440 km of rural roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state. The two hydropower projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal Pradesh is expected to earn annual revenue of around Rs 110 crore from these.

