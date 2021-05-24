Plea against GNCTD Act: HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt

Image Source : PTI The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea to declare as unconstitutional the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Law Ministry and the Delhi government and sought their stand on the plea by Neeraj Sharma, who claims to be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member.

The petitioner has contended that the amended GNCTD Act is contrary to various fundamental rights and Article 239AA of the Constitution as well as the Supreme Court decision holding that LG would have powers with regard to public order, police, and land and for everything else, he shall be bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers.

