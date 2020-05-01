Bihar: Patna's IGIMS to be vacated after doctors, nurses, patients test coronavirus positive

Image Source : PTI Patna's IGIMS to be vacated after doctors, nurses, patients test coronavirus positive

IGIMS Hospital in Bihar's Patna has reported four new coronavirus positive cases. Earlier, the doctors and nursing staff of the hospital were also found coronavirus positive, following which the authorities at the centre have now decided to vacant all wards of the hospital. The first coronavirus positive patient at the IGIMS Hospital in Patna was a person who had travelled from Chhapra.

According to the hospital authorities, the hospital premises will be vacated and sanitisation process will be undertaken. The hospital, which will remain sealed till Sunday, will only house very serious patients or those who have been put on the ventilator.

With the fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Patna has reached 42.

Thirty-seven more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number of patients undergoing treatment in the state to 403, officials said.

Bihar Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said of those found positive for the dreaded virus include 3 from Patna, 3 from Rohtas, 14 from Buxar, 2 each from Begusarai and Bhojpur, 4 from Darbhanga, 5 from West Champaran and one each from Aurangabad, Vaishali, Madhepura and Sitamarhi.

Those found positive on Wednesday in Buxar also include a six-month-old and one-year-old girl.

So far, more than 21,468 samples have been tested in the state.

Till now, a total of 64 people have been discharged from the hospitals after treatment.

In Bihar, Munger district has reported the maximum 92 cases out of 29 districts affected by the Coronavirus outbreak, while 42 cases have been reported in Patna, 35 in Nalanda, 34 in Rohtas and 30 in Siwan.

