Image Source : PTI Bihar reports second coronavirus death; 35-year-old man dies in Patna

A 35-year-old man has died due to coronavirus in Patna, becoming the second casualty in the state due to the virus outbreak that has killed over 400 people across the country.

As per reports, the death took place earlier today at AIIMS, Patna, where the person was admitted.

Bihar has seen 80 coronavirus cases out of which 37 have recovered while 2 have succumbed to the illness.

