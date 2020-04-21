Image Source : AP Fire breaks out at Patna Medical College Hospital emergency ward

A fire broke out in the emergency ward of atna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) on Tuesday afternoon. As soon as the fire was reported, firefighters arrived on the spot and the fire was quickly controlled. It is reported that the fire was caused due to a short circuit in the hospital.

A policeman stationed outside the hospital said that a loud blast was heard and that smoke started coming out from the upper floor of the emergency ward. Seeing the smoke coming out, the fire brigade and police officials were immediately informed about the incident.

So far there has been no official confirmation of how the fire was caught.

The matter is currently being investigated.

