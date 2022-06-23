Patna High Court judges to get iPhone 13 Pro phones; Apple suppliers, dealers invited for supply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Patna High Court to buy Apple iPhone for all judges

Patna High Court has invited suppliers and authorised dealers to provide Apple iPhone 13 Pro for all judges at the court. According to a statement by an official, a letter in this regard was issued from the office of the special duty officer of Patna High Court on June 21 (Tuesday).

As per the tender, reputed firms, authorised dealers, suppliers and service providers can file the quotation in sealed envelopes before the office of the special duty officer.

The bidders can also submit their Aadhar cards, pan cards, GST numbers, registered mobile numbers and other necessary documents.

As per the terms and conditions, the Patna High Court will not give any advance payment to any provider company.

The court will release the payment only through the proper banking system (CFMS mode).

The court will be entitled to cancel the application of bidders at any point. After the selection of the provider company, it has to be ready with the phones to supply judges.

One Apple iPhone Pro 256 GB costs Rs 1.38 lakh.

Patna High Court has 31 judges, including chief justice Sanjay Karol.

(With inputs from IANS)

