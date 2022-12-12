Monday, December 12, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Live: SP leader Dimple Yadav to take oath as MP from Mainpuri constituency
Live now

Parliament Live: SP leader Dimple Yadav to take oath as MP from Mainpuri constituency

Parliament Winter Session: Secretary-General is to report a message from Rajya Sabha regarding the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2022 on Monday.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2022 9:38 IST
Winter Session will continue till December 19.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Winter Session will continue till December 19.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Today (December 12) is the 5th working day of the ongoing Winter Session which will resume at 11 am on Monday. The session, which will continue till December 19, was delayed by a month owing to the Gujarat Assembly elections schedule. The Union Government is mulling passing at least 16 new bills during the session. On Friday, a controversial private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus over India-China border issue and Karnataka-Maharashtra tussle as the Opposition protested in the Lower House demanding reply from the government. 

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 12, 2022 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Over 50 private member bills introduced in Lok Sabha

    More than 50 private member bills, including the one seeking to revert to the old system of voting through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

  • Dec 12, 2022 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Report Of Committee On External Affairs

    Report Of Committee On External Affairs 

    Shri NK Premachandran will on Monday present the Sixteenth Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the subject ‘India’s Soft Power and Cultural Diplomacy: Prospects & Limitations’.

  • Dec 12, 2022 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Union ministers to lay papers on Lok Sabha Table

    According to Lok Sabha website, following Union ministers will lay papers on the Table-

    Shri Rao Inderjit Singh For Ministry Of Corporate
    Affairs;

    1. Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey For Ministry Of Environment, Forest And Climate Change
    2. Shri Pankaj Chaudhary For Ministry Of Finance
    3. Shrimati Annpurna Devi For Ministry Of Education
    4. Dr. Subhas Sarkar For Ministry Of Education
    5. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad For Ministry Of Finance

     

  • Dec 12, 2022 9:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav to take oath as Lok Sabha MP

    Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav will take oath as MP of Lok Sabha from Mainpuri constituency or make the affirmation, sign the Roll of Members and take her seat in the House.

     

  • Dec 12, 2022 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sitting of Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha to be chaired by Speaker Om Birla

    A sitting of the Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha is scheduled on Monday which will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News