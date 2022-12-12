Parliament Live: SP leader Dimple Yadav to take oath as MP from Mainpuri constituency

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Winter Session will continue till December 19.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Today (December 12) is the 5th working day of the ongoing Winter Session which will resume at 11 am on Monday. The session, which will continue till December 19, was delayed by a month owing to the Gujarat Assembly elections schedule. The Union Government is mulling passing at least 16 new bills during the session. On Friday, a controversial private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus over India-China border issue and Karnataka-Maharashtra tussle as the Opposition protested in the Lower House demanding reply from the government.

Latest India News