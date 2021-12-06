Monday, December 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs demand discussion on Nagaland firing incident
Live now

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs demand discussion on Nagaland firing incident

The Rajya Sabha has been seeing constant disruption over the suspension of Opposition MPs. 12 Opposition MPs have been suspended for the rest of the Winter Session for disruptions in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2021 9:21 IST
parliament live updates
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

The Winter Session of Parliament is currently underway 

Opposition parties leaders will meet Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge today to chalk out their floor strategy as they are demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. The Rajya Sabha has been seeing constant disruption over the suspension of Opposition MPs. 12 Opposition MPs have been suspended for the rest of the Winter Session for disruptions in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to table two bills in the Rajya Sabha today. These bills are the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021; and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to address the House today.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 06, 2021 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress MPs move adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the Nagaland firing incident to discuss the Nagaland firing incident. Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the firing incident in Nagaland in which 13 civilians died.

  • Dec 06, 2021 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in LS

    TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price to farmers'

  • Dec 06, 2021 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rajya Sabha to discuss price rise

    Rajya Sabha will discuss price rise under rule 176. In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations on Demands for Grants (2021-22).

  • Dec 06, 2021 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Opposition may raise killings of civilians in Nagaland in Parliament

    Opposition parties could raise the killings of civilians in Nagaland in Parliament today. At least 13 civilians and an Assam Rifles trooper were killed and 14 others injured in a series of violent clashes in Nagaland's Mon district after an army operation to target Naga insurgents went wrong late on Saturday, according to reports.

  • Dec 06, 2021 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Oppn leaders to meet Kharge

    Opposition leaders will meet at the office of the Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the floor.

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News