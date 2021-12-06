Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs demand discussion on Nagaland firing incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The Winter Session of Parliament is currently underway

Opposition parties leaders will meet Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge today to chalk out their floor strategy as they are demanding revocation of suspension of 12 MPs. The Rajya Sabha has been seeing constant disruption over the suspension of Opposition MPs. 12 Opposition MPs have been suspended for the rest of the Winter Session for disruptions in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to table two bills in the Rajya Sabha today. These bills are the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021; and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also expected to address the House today.

