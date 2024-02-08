Parliament Budget Session LIVE: India's debt has gone up three times in last 10 years, says Manish Tewari

Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: As the government is set to present a White Paper on the economy, the Opposition demanded a white paper on the recovery on black money and targeted the government over issues such as farmer suicide, unemployment, and price rise.

Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2024 9:27 IST
Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, stepped up his attack on the Congress, calling it "outdated" and accusing it of creating new narratives to divide the country, even as he asserted that the "Modi 3. 0" government will put all its might to make India a developed nation. The prime minister said the country has no appetite left for those whose warranty has expired and will move forward while trusting Modi's guarantee. On the other hand, Congress also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Parliament. Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP should not suffer from Congress phobia as "nobody under the sun" will be able to wipe out the grand old party from the country. Chowdhury's remarks came during a discussion on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha where BJP member Dilip Saikia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "wiping out" the Congress. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill, 2024, thus completing the exercise for passage of the interim budget 2024-25. The Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in the tax structure as the final budget will be tabled in July after the new government assumes office post the general elections in April-May. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in tax structure.

  • Feb 08, 2024 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    US continues to monitor Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely as violence soars tremendously: Official

    The United States is closely monitoring Pakistan’s electoral process, an official of the US State Department has said, observing that it has concerns over the infringement with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations. Speaking at his regular press briefing, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that it wants the broad participation of the people of Pakistan in the country's election. 

  • Feb 08, 2024 9:17 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Mobile phone services suspended across country as voting begins

    Pakistan temporarily suspended mobile phone services on Thursday to strengthen security as voting began in the country's national election, the interior ministry said. The government's decision comes amidst a rise in militant attacks in the run-up to the election and a day after jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan urged his supporters to wait outside polling booths after voting until results are announced. "As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats, hence the temporary suspension of mobile services across the country," the interior ministry said in a message on X.

  • Feb 08, 2024 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress likely bring a 'Black Paper' in response of Centre's 'White Paper': Sources

    The sources said Congress may bring a 'Black Paper' on the Modi government's 10 years in response to 'White Paper' set to be brought by Central Government against UPA Government's 10 years. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge likely to bring the 'Black Paper', they said.

  • Feb 08, 2024 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    India's debt has gone up three times in last 10 years: Manish Tewari

    Congress MP Manish Tewari Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre, saying the country's debt has gone up three times in the last 10 years. Initiating the discussion on the Finance Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said the current regime's taxation policy is such that the wealthy are getting wealthier and the poor are getting poorer.
