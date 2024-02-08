Parliament Budget Session LIVE: India's debt has gone up three times in last 10 years, says Manish Tewari

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, stepped up his attack on the Congress, calling it "outdated" and accusing it of creating new narratives to divide the country, even as he asserted that the "Modi 3. 0" government will put all its might to make India a developed nation. The prime minister said the country has no appetite left for those whose warranty has expired and will move forward while trusting Modi's guarantee. On the other hand, Congress also attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Parliament. Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the BJP should not suffer from Congress phobia as "nobody under the sun" will be able to wipe out the grand old party from the country. Chowdhury's remarks came during a discussion on the Finance Bill in the Lok Sabha where BJP member Dilip Saikia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "wiping out" the Congress. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill, 2024, thus completing the exercise for passage of the interim budget 2024-25. The Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in the tax structure as the final budget will be tabled in July after the new government assumes office post the general elections in April-May. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the Finance Bill, 2024, does not propose any change in tax structure.