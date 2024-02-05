Pakistan: Ahead of elections, 10 cops killed as terrorists target police stattion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Pakistan blast (FILE)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Ahead of the elections in Pakistan, at least 10 police personnel were killed and six more injured in a militant attack on Chodwan police station in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday. Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants, especially those targeting security personnel, since 2022, when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and the government broke down.

Monday's attack occurred at 3 a.m. local time (2200 GMT) when militants first targeted constables using snipers and then entered the police station, police officers in Pakistan's Draban region said.

"After entering the building of the police station, the terrorists used hand grenades which caused more casualties to the police," said Malik Anees ul Hassan, the deputy superintendent of police in Draban.

At least 23 soldiers were similarly killed in December when a six-man suicide squad drove an explosive-laden truck into a military camp, set up in a police station complex, in northwest Pakistan.

Violence has also escalated in the last few days in Pakistan as the South Asian nation approaches its national elections later this week.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

(With inputs from agency)

