Monday, February 05, 2024
     
Pakistan Elections 2024: Explosion rocks Balochistan ahead of polls

While no casualties were reported, the explosions prompted investigations and a surge in grenade attacks added to the apprehension. With the general elections approaching on February 8, mounting worries emerge over the safety and integrity of the electoral process across Pakistan.

Pakistan
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A representational picture of an explosion site.

An explosion occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Balochistan's Nushki District, adding to the wave of unrest preceding the upcoming February 8 polls. Although no casualties have been reported, the explosive device was detonated at the ECP office's gate, prompting an ongoing inquiry. Police have cordoned off the area, launching a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

Pattern of attacks emerges

This incident follows a similar explosion outside the Karachi ECP office last week, where explosive material was found in a shopping bag near the office wall. Notably, the explosive substance lacked ball bearings.

Widespread violence in Balochistan and Karachi

Amidst the pre-election atmosphere, multiple hand grenade attacks and explosions targeted political entities and election-related offices. Six people, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers, were injured in various grenade attacks across Balochistan.

Concerns rise as election day approaches

As the general elections loom on February 8, concerns heighten over the increasing violence and security challenges, raising questions about the safety and integrity of the electoral process across Pakistan's four provinces.

 

