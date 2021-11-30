Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Parag Agrawal joins growing list of Indian-origin CEOs leading global tech firms; here's others in the list

Twitter’s outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that Parag Agrawal will be the new chief executive of the social media platform as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.

Parag, 37, studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai. He moved to the United States in 2005. In 2011, he joined Twitter while still pursuing his PhD at Stanford University. Until now playing the part of Chief Technology Officer, Parag Agrawal took charge as Twitter CEO immediately.

People in India can't keep calm as the list of Indian-origin executives leading global multinationals continues to grow.

Here's your quick guide on other Indian-origin CEOs of global tech companies.

Satya Nadella - Microsoft

Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella had succeeded Steve Ballmer to become Microsoft’s CEO in 2014. This year, he was also made the chairman of the company.

Sundar Pichai - Alphabet

Born in Madurai, 49-year-old Sundar Pichai was appointed as the CEO of Google in 2015. He joined the company in 2004. Pichai earned his degree from IIT Kharagpur in metallurgical engineering.

Shantanu Narayen - Adobe

Shantanu Narayen was appointed the CEO of Adobe in 2007. Before that, he served as the Chief Operating Officer for two years. He joined the company in 1998. He was born in Hyderabad and also completed his Bachelor's degree in the city.

Arvind Krishna - IBM

Arvind Krishna has been the CEO of IBM since April 2020, after 30 years at the company. He also became the chairman in January 2021. He received a BTech degree in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur in 1985.

Anjali Sud - Vimeo

Anjali Sud became the CEO of Vimeo in 2017. She joined the company in 2014. She holds degrees from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Harvard Business School.

