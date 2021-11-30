Here's what CEO Parag Agrawal told Twitter employees in his first email

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CEO Parag Agrawal's first email to Twitter employees has become a talk of the town.

Parag Agrawal Twitter CEO Latest News: A lot has been said and written about Indian-origin Parag Agrawal since his elevation as the CEO of Twitter. He has now joined the growing power club of Indian-origin executives helming global multinationals. Now, his first email to Twitter employees has become a talk of the town.

In the email, Agrawal spoke about his journey with the social media giant. "I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees. While it was a decade ago, those days feel like yesterday to me. I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes. But then and now, above all else, I see Twitter's incredible impact, our continued progress, and the exciting opportunities ahead of us" Agrawal told Twitter employees.

Twitter’s outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that 37-year old Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company’s new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.

"Thank you, Jack. I'm honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and friendship," the new CEO wrote.

"Our purpose has never been more important. Our people and our culture are unlike anything in the world. There is no limit to what we can do together," Agrawal said.

"The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of People are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and future, and it's a signal that the work we do here mater. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential," he further said.

Parag Agrawal salary

A report in The New York Times said Agrawal will receive an annual salary of USD 1 million, in addition to bonuses, restricted stock units and performance-based stock units. The report further said Agrawal, who was Twitter’s chief technology officer since 2017, “is little known to the public, with even some Twitter insiders saying they were surprised by his appointment."

In 2005, Agrawal moved to the United States and pursued a doctorate in computer science while enrolled at Stanford University.

Parag Agrawal, 37, was named to succeed co-founder Jack Dorsey after a four-year stint as CTO.

As CTO, Agrawal was responsible for Twitter’s technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company.

Agrawal also managed Twitter’s effort to “incorporate cryptocurrencies into the platform, letting users send tips in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. And he has supported efforts to be transparent about Twitter’s algorithmic mistakes, urging the company to go public with its findings that a photo-cropping algorithm it used was biased.

