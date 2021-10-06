Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Railway Minister shares stunning photos of India's first vertical lift Pamban sea bridge | See pics

Railway Minister shares stunning photos of India's first vertical lift Pamban sea bridge | See pics

The construction of the new Pamban bridge is expected to be completed by March 2022, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2021 18:11 IST
New Pamban Bridge under construction.
Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAW

New Pamban Bridge under construction.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared some stunning photos of the new New Pamban Bridge, which is under construction and is expected to be completed by March next year.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "India's first vertical lift Railway sea bridge. Target #Infra4India March 2022."

The construction of the Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram had started on July 1, 2020.

The new Pamban bridge will be 2-km-long which will connect Rameswaram in the Arabian Sea to the mainland. It will replace the existing 104-year-old structure.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News