Railway Minister shares stunning photos of India's first vertical lift Pamban sea bridge | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAW New Pamban Bridge under construction.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared some stunning photos of the new New Pamban Bridge, which is under construction and is expected to be completed by March next year.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "India's first vertical lift Railway sea bridge. Target #Infra4India March 2022."

The construction of the Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram had started on July 1, 2020.

The new Pamban bridge will be 2-km-long which will connect Rameswaram in the Arabian Sea to the mainland. It will replace the existing 104-year-old structure.

