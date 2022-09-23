'It's high time India understands...': Pak PM talks peace, but sings the jaded Kashmir tune again at UNGA

Follow us on Image Source : AP "We are neighbours and we are there forever, the choice is ours whether we live in peace or keep on fighting with each other," he added further.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his UNGA address on Friday called for peace with India but jaded the Kashmir rant once again, following the many addresses of his former premiers. He cited issues with India and said that the nation needs to understand that "war is not an option".

The PM, speaking about the Kashmir issue that has remained a conflicted area between the neighbouring countries, said "India must take credible steps to create enabling environment for constructive engagement."

"We are neighbours and we are there forever, the choice is ours whether we live in peace or keep on fighting with each other," he added further.

"We have had 3 wars from 1947 onwards and as a consequence, only misery, poverty and unemployment increased on both sides. It is now up to us to resolve our differences, our problems, and our issues through peaceful negotiations and discussions," Sharif said.

"I think it's high time that India understands this message that both countries are arms to the teeth. War is not an option, only peaceful dialogue can resolve issues so that the world becomes more peaceful in the time to come."

The PM also warned the United Nations Friday that climate disasters will not remain confined to his country, in the wake of devastating floods.

"What happened in Pakistan will not stay in Pakistan," he said.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. The ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

Shehbaz said that New Delhi has ramped up its military deployments in Jammu and Kashmir, thus making it the "most militarised zone in the world,” he said. He said the Pakistani people have always stood by Kashmiris in complete solidarity and will continue to do so.

