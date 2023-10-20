Opinion Poll: Can the rift between Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath mar the chances of Congress in MP polls?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath

A viral video of Nath where he is asking Congress workers to 'tear clothes' of his colleague Digvijaya Singh over the denial of a ticket to a leader from Shivpuri fuelled talks of a rift in the party over selection of nominees. However, both the former CMs sought to make light of the episode and put up a united face ahead of the polls and attended the Congress's manifesto release function on Tuesday. In the viral video that surfaced on Tuesday, Nath is heard telling a group of people, said to be supporters of party leader Virendra Raghuvanshi, that he had left the issue of (selection of Raghuvanshi's seat) to Digvijaya Singh and his MLA-son Jaivardhan Singh which might have caused some confusion. On Tuesday, both Nath and Digvijaya Singh were seen together at the release of the Congress manifesto in the state capital and they talked about the video's content in a lighter vein.

Polling for the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress and the BJP are engaged in a direct fight, will be held in a single phase and votes will be counted on December 3.

In the India TV Opinion Poll, the public was asked 'Can the rift between Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath mar the chances of Congress in MP polls?' As many as 83 per cent of people think that the conflict between the leaders will make a dent in the party's prospects. While 14 per cent of people are of the view that this episode is a funny interlude and will have no effect on the party's prospects and 3 per cent were undecided. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

