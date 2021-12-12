Follow us on Image Source : PTI First Omicron variant case in Nagpur takes Maharashtra's tally to 18

Highlights First Omicron variant case has been reported in Nagpur.

Maharashtra's case tally has now reached 18.

The patient is an international traveller from West Africa.

With one new Omicron case reported in Nagpur, Maharashtra's total case tally has reached 18. The patient is an international traveller who came from West Africa. More samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

With this case, India's Omicron case tally has reached 37.

Talking to news agency PTI, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Radhakrishnan B said, "The man, a local resident, came from a country in West Africa around eight days back. On his arrival, he tested positive for COVID-19. After that he was admitted to a city hospital and his sample was sent for genome sequencing. The report that came today confirmed that he is infected with the Omicron variant."

But all his contacts have tested negative for the infection, he said.

The patient's condition is stable and he is keeping well, the commissioner said, adding, "We will be monitoring him closely."

Latest India News