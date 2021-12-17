Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala contributes over 40% of total active Covid cases in country: Health Ministry

Highlights Kerala accounts for more than 40% overall cases in the country.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry shared the information.

He also said that there is no evidence suggesting that vaccines aren't effective against Omicron.

India's Covid 19 data on Friday reflected that the Kerala state accounts for more than 40% overall cases in the country. More accurately, Kerala's covid cases are 40.31% more than the rest of the country's tally, said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

For the past 20 days, new daily cases were recorded below 10,000. The case positivity for the last 1 week was 0.65%, he added. Agrawal also said that there is no evidence to suggest that the current vaccines are ineffective against the new variant.

On Thursday, Kerala reported 3,404 new infections and 320 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,95,997 and the death toll to 43,946.

Of the 320 deaths, 36 were recorded over the last few days and 284 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

